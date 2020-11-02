Inside the Johnny Depp court case

Over the next three weeks, Heard arrived at court each day and walked past her former husband's fans, who were convinced that it was their hero who was the victim and it was she who had assaulted him. In court her story, photos, memories and the accounts of her friends were all exposed to the world and said by Depp's team and supporters to be part of a plot to falsely prove that he was, as The Sun had claimed in April 2018, a "wife beater".