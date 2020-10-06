Image copyright Reuters Image caption Eddie Van Halen was considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time

Eddie Van Halen, revered guitarist and co-founder of the popular rock band Van Halen, has died of cancer, his son has announced.

The Dutch-American musician, 65, had been undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

His band, Van Halen, were best known for their song Jump, which hit the top of the US charts in 1984.

His son Wolfgang paid tribute to him on social media, saying he was the best father he could ever ask for.

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop," his son wrote.

Celebrity news website TMZ, which first broke news of his death, said Van Halen died at St Johns Hospital in Santa Monica on Tuesday surrounded by his family.

The guitarist had been in and out of hospital in the past year and recently underwent a round of chemotherapy, TMZ reported, citing sources.

Throughout his treatment, Van Halen continued to attend concerts and rehearse music with his son, the website said.

Van Halen and his brother Alex founded Van Halen in the early 1970s in Los Angeles, releasing their eponymous debut album in 1978.

The album shot to number 19 on the Billboard charts, becoming one of the most successful debuts of the decade.