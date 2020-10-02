Image caption Windsor was one of the stars of Z Cars, one of the most popular shows of the 1960s

Actor Frank Windsor, known for his roles in TV dramas Z-Cars, Softly Softly, Casualty and Peak Practice, has died at the age of 92.

Windsor played Det Sgt John Watt in pioneering police show Z Cars in the 1960s, and in spin-off Softly Softly.

He remained a familiar face on screen with roles in shows like Doctor Who, Chancer and Middlemen, and appeared as Kenneth in Casualty in 2003-04.

His agent said he died peacefully at home in London on Wednesday.

Long acting career

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our much-loved client Frank Windsor at the age of 92," a statement said.

"Born Frank W Higgins on July 12 1928, his acting career spanned over 50 years, with notable roles in Z-Cars, Softly Softly, Casualty and Peak Practice.

"Frank is survived by his daughter Amanda and his wife Mary, who was by his side until the end.

"As per Frank's wishes and in keeping with Covid restrictions, there will be no funeral or memorial service, just a private cremation with his ashes being laid to rest with his beloved son David."

David died in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 29.

During his career, Frank Windsor reprised the role of John Watt in 1973 to reopen the Jack the Ripper murder investigations alongside fellow Z Cars character Charlie Barlow, played by Stafford Johns.

Windsor's other TV credits included 1960s sci-fi A for Andromeda, and a 1985 adaptation of Charles Dickens' Bleak House.