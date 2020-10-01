Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Archie Lyndhurst with his father, Nicholas, and mother Lucy Smith

CBBC star Archie Lyndhurst, the son of Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, has died at the age of 19 after a short illness.

He was best known for playing Ollie Coulton in the comedy show So Awkward.

CBBC head of content Cheryl Taylor said he was "such a talented young actor", adding: "All of us at BBC Children's are devastated.

"He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time."

Archie began his acting career at the Sylvia Young Theatre School at the age of 10.

In 2013 his father Nicholas told the BBC that his son had inherited the "acting gene".

Archie appeared in So Awkward, a sitcom following the lives of a group of friends in secondary school, from its first series in 2015.

Nicholas appeared alongside his son in a 2019 episode of the programme.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.