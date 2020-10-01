Dame Jenni Murray hosts her final Woman's Hour

Image caption Dame Jenni Murray is the Radio 4 show's longest-serving presenter

Dame Jenni Murray is hosting her final Woman's Hour, as she prepares to leave the BBC Radio 4 show after 33 years.

The 70-year-old is the longest-serving presenter in the 74-year history of the show, which "offers female perspectives on the world".

During her tenure, Dame Jenni conducted memorable interviews with female figures as varied as Bette Davis, Margaret Thatcher, and Margaret Atwood.

She announced in July that it is now "time to move on".

"I've spent nearly half my life with Woman's Hour and it's been a privilege ‎and delight to inform, educate and entertain a loyal and growing audience of women and men," said Dame Jenni this summer.

"Saying goodbye will be very hard to do, but it's time to move on."

What did she achieve?

Dame Jenni received her damehood in 2011, in recognition of her Sony Award-winning broadcasting contributions.

During a three decade-career on the show, the departing host also interviewed fellow Dame, Judi Dench, Saoirse Ronan, and her own personal favourite singer, Joan Baez, as well as Hillary Clinton and Kate McCann.

In 2006, she announced on-air that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. On her return to work the following year, Dame Jenni spoke about her hair loss and the importance of hair in defining femininity.

Mohit Bakaya, controller of Radio 4, praised her for tackling "important issues" and having "difficult conversations about the experiences of women".

"I want to thank her for her wonderful commitment to Woman's Hour, to Radio 4 in general, and for the passion she has shown for the topics explored during her time on the programme," said Bakaya, around the news of her departure this summer.

The corporation's outgoing director general, Tony Hall, added that "the radio airwaves won't be the same without her".

Who is the new presenter?

Earlier this month, it was announced that Emma Barnett will be the new presenter of Woman's Hour.

The 5 Live and Newsnight presenter will fill the shoes of Dame Jenni, and her co-host Jane Garvey - who has also decided to step down from the end of the year.

Unlike the current arrangement, where Garvey and Dame Jenni share presenting duties, Barnett will be the main host from Monday to Thursday each week.

An additional presenter will be appointed to host the Friday and Saturday editions in due course.

Barnett is already associated with the Radio 4 programme, presenting its late-night spin-off and regularly chairing the Woman's Hour Power List.

