British-French actor Michael Lonsdale, who played the villain opposite Roger Moore's James Bond in the 1979 film Moonraker, has died at the age of 89.

In the film, he played Hugo Drax, an industrialist planning to poison all humans on Earth then repopulate the planet from his space station.

Lonsdale had a varied career on film, TV, radio and stage, appearing in over 200 roles in both English and French over a career that spanned six decades.

His agent confirmed the news on Monday.

