Image copyright Matt Frost/ITV

Myleene Klass is the first celebrity skater to be confirmed for next year's Dancing on Ice.

The musician and presenter said she "can't wait" to compete against 11 other celebrities on the ITV show.

This year, 5.1 million people tuned in to see actor Joe Swash crowned winner.

"I have a 13-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old daughter who are obsessed with ice skating," said Klass, who has previously appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

"They both ice skate and I stand there and I hold the coats. That's my role - to tie the shoelaces and hold the coats.

"Now it's my turn to learn and I can't wait!"

With their professional partners, the contestants will try to impress the expert panel - Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - and the viewers at home.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will once again host the show.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.