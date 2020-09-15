BBC pay: The 2019-2020 list of star salaries
The BBC has published the latest list of its highest-paid stars as part of its annual report.
Some stars have had pay increases, while others have dropped down the list.
Note that not all earnings are published - for example Zoe Ball's earnings for Strictly: It Takes Two are not included because that is produced by BBC Studios, which is classed as a commercial entity.
The stars of other high profile programmes produced by BBC Studios, such as EastEnders and Top Gear, are also missing for the same reason.
Here's a list of those earning above £300,000 the BBC in 2019-2020, according to the annual report:
Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,754,999
Match of the Day, Premier League and FA Cup, Sports Personality of the Year
2018/2019 figure: £1,750,000-£1,754,999
Zoe Ball - £1,360,000-£1,364,999
Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show
2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999
Graham Norton - £725,000-£729,000
Weekly show on Radio 2, a range of programmes and series, Bafta film and TV awards
2018/2019: £610,000-£614,999
Steve Wright - £475,000-£479,999
Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs
2018/2019: £465,000-£469,999
Huw Edwards - £465,000-£469,999
News at Six and News at Ten, presenting on BBC One and the News Channel, election night and news specials
2018/2019: £490,000-£494,999
Fiona Bruce - £450,000-£454,999
Question Time and presenting on BBC One
2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999
Vanessa Feltz - £405,000-£409,999
Radio 2 early Breakfast Show, Radio London Breakfast Show, Radio 2 cover
2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999
Lauren Laverne - £395,000 - £399,999
BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, 6 Music Recommends, Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Mercury Music Prize
2018/2019: £305,000-£309,999
Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999
Match of the Day: Premier League and FA Cup
2018/2019: £440,000-£444,999
Stephen Nolan - £390,000-£394,999
The Nolan Show on Radio Ulster, Nolan Live on BBC One (Northern Ireland), The Stephen Nolan Show on 5 Live
2018/2019: £325,000-£329,999
Ken Bruce - £385,000-£389,999
Radio 2's Mid Morning Show, Eurovision Song Contest, Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park
2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999
Emily Maitlis - £370,000-£374,999
Newsnight, BBC documentaries and election programme
2018/2019: £260,000-£264,999
Claudia Winkleman - £365,000-£369,999
Weekly show for Radio 2, a range of programmes and series
2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999
Andrew Marr - £360,000-£364,999
The Andrew Marr Show, Radio 4's Start the Week, Documentaries for BBC One and election night
2018/2019: £390,000-£394,999
Scott Mills - £345,000-£349,999
Radio 1's The Scott Mills Show, Radio 5's The Scott Mills and Chris Stark Show
2018/2019: £285,000-£289,999
George Alagiah - £325,000-£329,999
News at Six and News at Ten
2018/2019: £315,000-£319,999
Jeremy Vine - £320,000-£324,999
Daily show on Radio 2, election programme
2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999
Nicky Campbell - £300,000-£304,999
Radio 5 Live Breakfast Show, Your Call
2018/2019: £340,000-£345,999