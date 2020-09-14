Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barbara Jefford in Pygmalion at the Old Vic in 2008

Barbara Jefford, one of the leading British stage actresses of the past 70 years, has died at the age of 90.

Jefford made many appearances for the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre and the Old Vic, playing almost every available classical role.

She also appeared on screen, earning a nomination for best British actress at the Bafta film awards in 1968 for playing Molly Bloom in Ulysses.

Her agents said she was "warm and generous" and "a sensational actress".

A statement from United Agents said: "In the course of an extraordinary 70-year career, Barbara has graced the screen within TV and film, but it was on stage that she truly felt at home."