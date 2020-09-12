Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Toots Hibbert had reportedly been tested for coronavirus in the last two weeks

Jamaican reggae pioneer Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert has died at the age of 77.

The legendary musician fronted the reggae and ska band Toots & the Maytals from the early 1960s.

On social media the group announced he had "passed away peacefully" in Kingston surrounded by his family.

As yet it is unknown how Hibbert died, although he had been tested for coronavirus in the last two weeks and was put into intensive care.

In a statement on Twitter, the band and Hibbert's family thanked medical staff "for their care and diligence". He is survived by his wife and seven of his eight children.