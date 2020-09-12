Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The musician had been tested for coronavirus, but the cause of death was not stated.

Toots Hibbert, frontman of the legendary reggae band Toots and the Maytals, has died at the age of 77.

One of Jamaica's most influential musicians, he helped popularise reggae in the 1960s with songs like Pressure Drop, Monkey Man and Funky Kingston.

He even claimed to have coined the genre's name, on 1968's Do The Reggay.

Hibbert's family said he had died on Friday. The cause was not disclosed, but he had recently been taken to hospital with Covid-like symptoms.

The musician was later placed in a medically-induced coma, and a spokesman said the musician was "fighting for his life."

"It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel 'Toots' Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica," said the statement, posted on Twitter on on 12 September.

"The family and his management team would like to thank the medical teams and professionals for their care and diligence, and ask that you respect their privacy during their time of grief.

"Mr Hibbert is survived by his wife of 39 years, Miss D, and his seven of eight children."

