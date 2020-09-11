Image copyright ITV Image caption Jeremy Clarkson has hosted the quiz show since 2018

A teacher whose brother previously won the £500,000 prize has gone one better to win the jackpot on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Donald Fear, 57, used just one 50/50 lifeline to become the first £1m winner in 14 years.

Brother Davyth, who teaches geography, appeared on the show in September last year.

Donald said his brother was his "hero and best friend". "Other way around now," said presenter Jeremy Clarkson.

The history and politics teacher's final question was: "In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?"

The options were Calico Jack, Blackbeard, Bartholomew Roberts, and Captain Kidd.

His winning answer was Blackbeard.

Donald, who lives in Telford, said he had taught piracy to a group of Year 8 students about eight years ago, and remembered the date of 1718.

Clarkson expressed his amazement at the history teacher's knowledge throughout his run of 15 correct answers.

"It's like sitting next to the internet in a pink shirt," he said, describing him as "an encyclopaedia with a moustache".