Image copyright Stevie Lee/GoFundMe

Jackass star and TNA wrestler Stevie Lee has died at the age of 54.

Lee appeared in Johnny Knoxville's 2010 reality comedy film Jackass 3D, and was known in the ring as "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf".

He died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, his family confirmed on a GoFundMe page set up to help cover his funeral costs.

"Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle," a family statement read.

Stevie Lee Richardson appeared in the third big-screen outing for Knoxville's hit TV show, which saw a group of friends play dangerous stunts on each other.

In the film, Lee performed a stunt that involved pulling a gun on fellow TNA wrestler, Jeff Jarrett.

It topped the US box office 10 years ago, with opening weekend takings of $50m (£31.4m).

Lee's other on-screen credits included American Horror Story and Oz the Great and Powerful.

