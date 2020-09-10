Dame Diana Rigg: A career in pictures

A pictorial look back at the career of Dame Diana Rigg - who has died at the age of 82.

The British actress starred in Avengers, Game of Thrones and the James Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

After learning her trade as theatre actress, in Shakespeare productions and the like, Dame Diana became a household name overnight by playing Emma Peel in The Avengers in the 1960s.

She appeared in 51 episodes of the British espionage show, which also starred Patrick MacNee (pictured) as special agent John Steed.

In 1969, the classically trained actress played the part of Countess Teresa di Vicenzo in the James Bond film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

In the movie she became the first and only "Bond girl" to truly tame the action hero, portrayed at the time by George Lazenby.

In the 1980s, she portrayed Lady Honoria Dedlock - opposite Robin Bailey as Sir Leicester Dedlock - in a TV adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel, Bleak House.

The Yorkshire-born star won best actress at the Bafta TV Awards in 1990, for her role in Mother Love, alongside David McCallum.

In 2000, Dame Diana's achievements over her long career were recognised again by Bafta with the special award.

In 1994, Dame Diana won the Tony Award for best actress for her titular role the stage production of Medea, both in London's West End and on Broadway.

She added an Emmy Award to her collection several years later for her role as Mrs Danvers in the 1997 adaptation of Rebecca.

Dame Diana enjoyed further success treading the boards once again in Mother Courage.

And alongside David Suchet, in a production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf.

Dame Diana's last major recurring role came as the scheming Olenna Tyrell in the HBO fantasy epic drama, Game of Thrones in the 2010s.

Her other recent roles included the Duchess of Buccleuch in the ITV historical drama, Victoria.

Dame Diana continued acting late into her life, appearing in the BBC drama mini-series, Black Narcissus last year.

