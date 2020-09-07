Emma Barnett to present Radio 4's Woman's Hour

Image caption Emma Barnett will take over from Jane Garvey, who is leaving the show after 13 years

Broadcaster Emma Barnett will be the new presenter of Woman's Hour.

The 5 Live and Newsnight presenter will step into the shoes of Jane Garvey and Dame Jenni Murray, who have both decided to step down from the show.

Barnett is already associated with the Radio 4 programme, presenting its late-night spin-off and regularly chairing the Woman's Hour Power List.

No decision has been made on her co-presenter, said BBC media editor Amol Rajan.

Staff on the show were told of Barnett's appointment on Monday morning. Her start date is not yet known, Rajan added.

Garvey announced she was leaving the programme, which offers a female perspective on the world, last week.

"It's been a real privilege to play a small part in the history of this very special radio programme," she said, adding how proud she was of its relationship with its listeners.

"On one unforgettable day, I interviewed David Cameron in the morning, and Mary J Blige in the afternoon. There's no other job like it," she said.

"But famous people are not the reason people engage with Woman's Hour. It's because the programme still talks about the subjects and challenges no one else goes near. I'm very proud of our relationship with the audience and the trust they place in us."

Garvey will now go on to host her own new Radio 4 series in the new year.

Image caption Woman's Hour presenters Jenni Murray (left) and Jane Garvey in 2016

Earlier this summer, Garvey's colleague Dame Jenni Murray announced she was to leave the show after 33 years.

Dame Jenni is the longest-serving presenter in the Radio 4 show's 74-year history.

