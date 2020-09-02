Harry and Meghan to make shows with Netflix

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Harry and Meghan at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reached a deal with streaming giant Netflix to make a range of programmes, some of which they may appear in.

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos said he was "incredibly proud" the royal couple had made the company "their creative home".

The multi-year deal will encompass documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

It comes six months on from the couple stepping down from royal life and moving to California to live away from the media spotlight.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," said the couple in a statement.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens."

Sarandos said Netflix was "excited about telling stories" with the couple "that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere".

