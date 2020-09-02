Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mitchell, pictured in 1976, was the first Bay City Roller born outside Edinburgh

The Bay City Rollers have said they are "deeply saddened" by the death of ex-member Ian Mitchell at the age of 62.

"Rest In Peace, Ian," the Scottish pop band wrote as they announced his death on their Instagram page.

Mitchell joined the group in 1976 at the age of 17, replacing founding member and bassist Alan Longmuir.

But he quit the band after nine months to return his native Northern Ireland, where he performed with old school friends as the group Rosetta Stone.

While Mitchell was with the Rollers, they released the 1976 album Dedication and a cover version of Dusty Springfield's I Only Want to Be With You.

But he found tensions within the band hard to cope with and departed that December, to be replaced by guitarist Pat McGlynn.

Writing on Facebook, founding member Stuart Wood said his former bandmate's death was "very sad, sad news".

He said he had "many fond memories" of performing with Mitchell, adding that he would be "sorely missed".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The guitarist (bottom left) joined the band at the height of their success

US singer Kyle Vincent, who performed with Mitchell in the 2000s, said he had "some great memories" from their time together.

Writing on Instagram, he sent his "deepest condolences" to Mitchell's widow Wendy "and Ian's legion of fans around the world".

The Bay City Rollers became tartan-clad sensations in the UK and US in the 1970s, spawning such hits as Bye Bye Baby and Shang-a-Lang.

The band were formed by Edinburgh-born Alan Longmuir, who died in 2018, with his younger brother Derek.

Wood still plays guitar with the Rollers, whose current line-up includes singer Ian Thomson, bassist Marcus Cordock and drummer Jamie McGrory.

