Image caption Nicola Adams won gold medals at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams will make Strictly Come Dancing history by becoming the first contestant to compete as part of a same-sex pairing.

Adams joins Clara Amfo, Max George, Ranvir Singh, Caroline Quentin and Jason Bell on this year's line-up.

Strictly has previously featured two male professionals dancing together in a one-off routine.

But Adams will be the first celebrity to be part of a same-sex couple in the BBC One show's 16-year history.

Adams won a gold medal for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics, and again in Rio in 2016. She retired from from the sport last year.

There has been speculation for several years that the series would feature a pairing of two men or two women, and last year the BBC said it was "completely open" to the prospect of same-sex couples "should the opportunity arise".

In 2019, the BBC One talent show featured two male professionals dancing together for the first time when Johannes Radebe and Graziano di Prima performed to Emeli Sande's Shine.

Some applauded the show for the routine, but the BBC received 189 complaints from viewers who found it offensive.

Earlier this year, pop star Ian Watkins - better known as H from Steps - was paired with Matt Evers on the most recent series of ITV's Dancing On Ice.

The 18th series of Strictly will begin in October but will be shorter than usual, and judge Bruno Tonioli will have a reduced role amid coronavirus restrictions.

