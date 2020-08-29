Chadwick Boseman: How Black Panther inspired children and adults
29 August 2020
Chadwick Boseman's role as Black Panther delighted children and adults around the world.
Boseman played T'Challa, a superhero and leader of Wakanda, in the film Black Panther - which was praised as a cultural milestone for having a primarily black cast.
The character was seen as an inspiration for young black people in particular - as Black Panther was the first high-profile black Marvel superhero, and Wakanda was a strong country with the most advanced technology on Earth.
As tributes pour in for Boseman, who died of cancer aged 43, many are remembering the impact that his character had on them, and their families.
the way black panther showed so many black children that they could be the superhero his work really meant the world to us, thank you chadwick boseman for being our t’challa. rest in power king pic.twitter.com/3yGjUOUMBy— k🇰🇪⁷ (@primatannies) August 29, 2020
End of Twitter post by @primatannies
Chadwick Boseman was a beacon of light to people across the globe. His role in Black Panther was groundbreaking and iconic. For many black children, he was the first major superhero they could identify with. Rest in power to a genuine, virtuous hero. Wakanda forever and always. pic.twitter.com/7TJvlwvxKV— Rachel (@princesspapes) August 29, 2020
End of Twitter post by @princesspapes
Children - and teachers - had even adopted the "Wakanda handshake" after the film first came out.
Chadwick Boseman played so many Iconic black roles and then he took a fictional character and assisted in a resurgence of African and Black pride. My heart hurts badly, but it really hurts for parents that has to tell their children that Black Panther is with his father now. 💔 pic.twitter.com/DgFY5brJwV— Yolanda the Designer (@GIMICKS247) August 29, 2020
End of Twitter post by @GIMICKS247
#WakandaForever— OnoBello.com (@OnoBello) February 22, 2018
This is probably the coolest thing we've seen all year 😎😎😎😎#OnoBello #OBHotFlick #BlackPanther #Wakanda #hotflick #cool #school #teacher #handshake pic.twitter.com/IywrpT3c8x
End of Twitter post by @OnoBello
The film featured strong female characters, including T'Challa's sister Shuri - an inventor and chief science officer of Wakanda.
The bond Shuri and T’Challa had as brother and sister in “Black Panther” reminded me of my children. @chadwickboseman gave little Black boys around the world a super hero they could be proud of, a true inspiration! God bless his family in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/twwDsO8UWb— Cheron (@YaGirlCheron) August 29, 2020
End of Twitter post by @YaGirlCheron
Looking back to Halloween 2018 when Chadwick had all the babies dressing as Black Panther. This made me smile, representation is so important to young black children and Chadwick lit up their world with Black Panther. 🕊🖤 pic.twitter.com/iJWYQZclln— 🧞♂️ (@AscendedKee) August 29, 2020
End of Twitter post by @AscendedKee
And it wasn't just children who were inspired - the film came at a time when awareness of the importance of diversity and representation on screen was growing - and cosplayers and adult fans were also keen to celebrate the style of Black Panther characters.
Never in life has any other film/franchise/ etc. got me to participate in Cosplay. For Black Panther I did though.— Danielle Wilcox (@Danie11eWi1cox) August 29, 2020
Thanks for giving me the space to explore my Blerdom. @MarvelStudios#BlackPantherRIP pic.twitter.com/grPFqnlmal
End of Twitter post by @Danie11eWi1cox
New Day Dressed in Black Panther Cosplay at a Convention https://t.co/3H6Jjt2KGM pic.twitter.com/uqtvKvY42G— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) March 30, 2018
End of Twitter post by @PWTees
M'Baku from Black Panther cosplayed by @PaladinVann!#cosplay #dragoncon #dragoncon2019 #29daysofblackcosplay pic.twitter.com/aRGclhhUsm— DTJAAAAM (@DTJAAAAM) February 6, 2020
End of Twitter post by @DTJAAAAM
In this photo i tried to look like @letitiawright T.T pic.twitter.com/OFvXE4s9eQ— VayNao (@naomiuna10) March 19, 2018
End of Twitter post by @naomiuna10