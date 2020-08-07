Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Simon Fuller and TikTok want to find users who can become "a cultural phenomenon"

Simon Fuller, who created Pop Idol and American Idol and launched The Spice Girls, has teamed up with TikTok to find the next big pop group.

In a modern twist on the talent show format, wannabes will be able to audition via the video-sharing app.

Fuller said the process would create the "most connected pop group ever".

He said: "TikTok has empowered self-expression and creativity and captured the hearts and minds of hundreds of millions of passionate users."

'The next level of pop fandom'

The British impresario added: "The next generation of pop stars have eagerly embraced the platform.

"With the help of the TikTok audience, I will bring together a line-up of incredible artists to shape the next level of pop fandom.

"This will be the most connected pop group ever, thriving on every platform and sharing their talent and positive energy with the world."

New music stars like Mxmtoon and hit tracks like Doja Cat's Say So, DaBaby's Rockstar and Megan Thee Stallion's Savage have all broken through after being widely shared on TikTok.

Dance challenges on the platform have also enabled established stars like Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and Lizzo to have their songs associated with the latest online crazes.

"Together with Simon Fuller, we have the opportunity to find the next stars, many of whom are on TikTok today, and empower them to become a cultural phenomenon," said the company's CEO Kevin Mayer.

The announcement comes after US Present Donald Trump gave US firms 45 days to stop doing business with the Chinese-owned app. Fuller's XIX Entertainment lists its headquarters as Los Angeles and London.

