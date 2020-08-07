Image copyright ITV Image caption Last year's I'm a Celebrity show was won by Jacqueline Jossa [fifth from right]

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will relocate from the Australian jungle to a ruined British castle for this year's series, ITV has said.

The broadcaster said the coronavirus pandemic meant it "just wasn't possible for us to travel and make the show" Down Under as usual.

That means bush tucker trials are out, but ITV promised similarly "gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges".

The company hasn't revealed the location of the castle yet.

It has also not revealed whether the participating celebrities will live in the castle itself or in a camp.

The announcement comes a week after ITV confirmed that the show would definitely return this autumn.

'Same tone and feel'

Director of television Kevin Lygo said: "We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I'm thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle.

"We have a great team both on and off-screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series."

ITV Studios director of entertainment Richard Cowles said the company had "pulled out all the stops" to make the series happen in Australia.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn't possible for us to travel and make the show there," he said.

"However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I'm A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain."

