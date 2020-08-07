Grammy-winning producer Detail charged with rape

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Noel "Detail" Fisher won a Grammy for best R&B song for Beyonce's Drunk In Love

Grammy Award-winning producer Detail, who has worked with stars like Beyonce, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting another.

The attacks are alleged to have taken place between 2010 and 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

Detail, real name Noel Christopher Fisher, has helped craft hits including Beyonce's 2013 song Drunk in Love.

He denies all of the allegations.

The 41-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and held on bail believed to be worth around $6.3m (£4.8m).

Prosecutors added that most of the alleged incidents - with women aged between 18 and 31 at the time - took place at his home. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 225 years behind bars.

The Detroit producer has also worked with Jennifer Lopez, Wiz Khalifa, Future and Beyonce's former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

