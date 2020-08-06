Entertainment & Arts

Photographer captures swimming pools from above

  • 6 August 2020
Aerial picture from The Beauty Of Swimming Pools Image copyright Brad Walls
Image caption A private pool in Sydney, Australia
Transparent line

For many people in the UK right now, the prospect of a trip to Australia or South East Asia may be out of reach, however essential that trip may be for your soul...

Handily, aerial photographer Brad Walls, aka Bradscanvas, has been to both of those parts of the world, and documented his travels in a new collection, called Pools From Above.

Walls, who is a featured artist in this year's inaugural Aerial Photography Awards, describes the series as "an ode to the beauty found in the shapes, colours and textures of swimming pools from around the world".

"I fell in love with the lines, curves and negative space of the pools, which - without alternate perspective from a drone - would have been lost," he said.

His work was inspired by Annie Kelly's popular book Splash: The Art of the Swimming Pool, and you can check out some of the spectacular images below.

Aerial picture from The Beauty Of Swimming Pools Image copyright Brad Walls
Image caption A public pool in Sydney, Australia
Transparent line
A private property in Bali Image copyright Brad Walls
Image caption A private property in Bali, Indonesia
Transparent line
Aerial picture from The Beauty Of Swimming Pools Image copyright Brad Walls
Image caption A resort in Byron Bay, Australia
Transparent line
Aerial picture from The Beauty Of Swimming Pools Image copyright Brad Walls
Image caption A private pool in the Philippines
Transparent line
Aerial picture from The Beauty Of Swimming Pools Image copyright Brad Walls
Image caption A public pool in Sydney, Australia
Transparent line
Aerial picture from The Beauty Of Swimming Pools Image copyright Brad Walls
Image caption A private pool in Malaysia
Transparent line
Aerial picture from The Beauty Of Swimming Pools Image copyright Brad Walls
Image caption A private pool in Sydney, Australia
Transparent line
Aerial picture from The Beauty Of Swimming Pools Image copyright Brad Walls
Image caption A private pool in Byron Bay, Australia

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story