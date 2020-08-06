Photographer captures swimming pools from above

Image copyright Brad Walls Image caption A private pool in Sydney, Australia

For many people in the UK right now, the prospect of a trip to Australia or South East Asia may be out of reach, however essential that trip may be for your soul...

Handily, aerial photographer Brad Walls, aka Bradscanvas, has been to both of those parts of the world, and documented his travels in a new collection, called Pools From Above.

Walls, who is a featured artist in this year's inaugural Aerial Photography Awards, describes the series as "an ode to the beauty found in the shapes, colours and textures of swimming pools from around the world".

"I fell in love with the lines, curves and negative space of the pools, which - without alternate perspective from a drone - would have been lost," he said.

His work was inspired by Annie Kelly's popular book Splash: The Art of the Swimming Pool, and you can check out some of the spectacular images below.

Image copyright Brad Walls Image caption A public pool in Sydney, Australia

Image copyright Brad Walls Image caption A private property in Bali, Indonesia

Image copyright Brad Walls Image caption A resort in Byron Bay, Australia

Image copyright Brad Walls Image caption A private pool in the Philippines

Image copyright Brad Walls Image caption A public pool in Sydney, Australia

Image copyright Brad Walls Image caption A private pool in Malaysia

Image copyright Brad Walls Image caption A private pool in Sydney, Australia

Image copyright Brad Walls Image caption A private pool in Byron Bay, Australia

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.