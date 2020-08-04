Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Campbell replaced his brother Ali as UB40's lead singer in 2008

Duncan Campbell, current lead singer of reggae band UB40, is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke.

In a statement, the Birmingham-based band said he was "already up and about" and asked fans for privacy during his recuperation.

The band said they hoped he would make "a strong and speedy recovery" and that they would be back touring next year.

Campbell, a former professional spoon player, became lead singer of UB40 when his brother Ali left the group in 2008.

Ali Campbell has since toured as part of the breakaway group UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey.

Skip Twitter post by @UB40OFFICIAL Duncan Campbell Taken Ill



We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke. While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the Family’s privacy pic.twitter.com/l8d8lbxJgG — UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) August 4, 2020 Report

UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978, naming themselves after a form used by people to claim unemployment benefits at the time.

The band produced such hits as Red Red Wine, Falling In Love With You and their cover of I Got You Babe featuring Chrissie Hynde.

UB40's current line-up includes Duncan Campbell, 62, and the third Campbell brother, Robin.

Last year saxophonist Brian Travers was diagnosed with a brain tumour, forcing him to pull out of the band's 40th anniversary tour.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk,