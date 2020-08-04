Will Young's twin brother Rupert dies aged 41

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Will Young with brother Rupert in 2008

Rupert Young, the twin brother of UK singer and Pop Idol winner Will, has died at the age of 41.

A spokesperson for the singer confirmed the death and requested privacy for the star and his family "during this very difficult and sad time".

The singer had spoken in the past about his sibling's mental health issues and battles with alcohol.

"It's very tough having a family member who is an addict," he told the Daily Record in 2008.

