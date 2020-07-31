MTV VMAs to include best quarantined performance

Image copyright Global Citizen

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will this year include gongs for the best quarantined performance, and best music video from home.

The two newly-announced awards will reflect the effects of Covid-19 on the music industry.

The likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Drake, Lady Gaga and John Legend are all in the running.

Gaga and Grande have both said they are "so grateful", on Instagram, after scoring a joint-most nine nominations.

The pandemic has left many stars locked down over recent months, leading to a glut of domestic musical activity.

This included the star-studded One World: Together At Home concert; and both Gaga and Legend's slots from the fundraiser have been selected in the inaugural best quarantined performance category.

The best music video from home category, meanwhile, includes Grande and Bieber's lockdown collaboration Stuck With U (which contains lots of footage uploaded by fans) and Drake's viral video for Toosie Slide.

The awards also include a video for good category, which this year features a number of songs about the Black Lives Matter movement, including HER's I Can't Breathe, Anderson .Paak's Lockdown and Lil Baby's The Bigger Picture.

'Unique music landscape'

"We're excited to unveil the incredible list of VMA nominees who shaped this year's unique music landscape and bring fans a show that celebrates the powerful unifying force of music," said Bruce Gillmer, the CBS network's music boss.

Gaga and Grande lead the way in 2020, and their recent hook-up, Rain On Me, taken from the former's latest album Chromatica, is nominated in seven categories.

Grammy winners Billie Eilish and The Weeknd both received six nominations - including video of the year - while Taylor Swift was nominated five times.

Elsewhere, Drake, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Justin Bieber got four nods each, and One Direction-turned-solo star Harry Styles and K-pop group BTS bagged three apiece.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air on 30 August and you can check out the full list of nominees on the channel's website.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.