Bryan Cranston donates plasma to Covid-19 research

Actor Bryan Cranston has revealed how he donated plasma to Covid-19 research, after having had a mild case of the virus "a little while ago".

The Breaking Bad star posted a video on Instagram saying he felt "very lucky" to have suffered "very mild symptoms" and wanted to do something to help.

The video shows him going into hospital to allow medics to take some of his blood for analysis.

"Hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people," he said.

In the accompanying captions he encouraged others who have had the virus, and are therefore potentially carrying useful antibodies, to have the same simple procedure; and to keep wearing a face mask.

"I was one of the lucky ones… I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together," wrote Cranston.

There have been more than 150,000 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the US since the pandemic begun.

Cranston appeared in the US sitcom Seinfeld in the 90s, and Malcolm in the Middle in the noughties. But it was as Walter White in Breaking Bad that he became a major household name.

He played a high school science teacher-turned-drug lord in the award-winning drama, which ran for five seasons from 2008-2013.

The actor was also nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for Trumbo, in which he played the Hollywood screenwriter jailed and blacklisted for his political beliefs.

The 64-year-old's latest social media offering begins with him revealing his previous coronavirus diagnosis, while stood outside UCLA Blood and Platelet Center in Los Angeles.

It then cuts to him joking with a nurse called Ron, who proceeds to collect 840ml of plasma from the blood in his arm.

"I'll be sure to come back and give more," wrote Cranston, on the video.

What is plasma?

According to the NHS website, plasma is "the largest single component of blood, and makes up about 55% of total blood volume".

"It is a clear, straw-coloured liquid, which carries platelets, red and white blood cells. It contains over 700 proteins and other substances," it explains.

"Once separated from blood cells, plasma can be used in transfusions."

