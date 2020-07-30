Image copyright ITV Image caption Last year's I'm a Celebrity show was won by Jacqueline Jossa [fifth from right]

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is to return to ITV this autumn, along with Coronation Street and Emmerdale going back up to six episodes per week.

ITV's announcement ends uncertainty over whether I'm A Celebrity, hosted by Ant and Dec, would resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK will also restart production and extra soap episodes will start in September.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo was hopeful for new dramas to start filming as well.

Lygo, who is the channel's director of television, said that after keeping Coronation Street and Emmerdale on air during the past few months "our daytime [TV] has never performed better and we had brand new entertainment shows on a Saturday, every week".

He added: "We're in a better place than we thought we might be and while I haven't got a crystal ball, I am hopeful that with a dozen or so dramas about to go back into production, we won't be watching repeats of Midsomer Murders in January after all."

ITV is also to broadcast a one-off documentary called I'm A Celebrity: A Jungle Story, which will celebrate the very best moments of the show's 19-year history.

It confirmed the return of The Million Pound Cube, hosted by Philip Schofield, plus Family Fortunes with host Gino D'Acampo, plus Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal, which is moving from ITV2 to ITV daytime.

ITV2 is to show a three-part Love Island special, where stars of the show look back at their best bits. On ITVBe, The Only Way Is Essex will return to twice a week and will celebrate its 10th birthday with a special reunion show and 10 special programmes.

