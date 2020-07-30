Image copyright Rankin/Bafta

They say there's no place like home, and that turned out to be the case for this year's Bafta TV Awards nominees, who took part in the event's first-ever virtual photo shoot, from their humble abodes.

Photographer Rankin directed the socially distanced shoot via a series of video calls, with the help of the families and friends of the listed acting stars.

"Despite the limitations, we have created a memorable series of photographs and it has been a real honour to capture some of the biggest TV stars in the intimacy of their own homes," said Rankin.

"To be able to virtually connect, direct, shoot and deliver these portraits without any physical interaction has been a fun challenge and our TV celebrities put on quite the performance for us!"

Earlier this month, Stephen Graham (above) was nominated in the leading actor category, for his role in The Virtues, and he was captured marking the achievement by leaping in the air off a trampoline.

Let's hope he didn't rip those suit trousers.

This year's ceremony will be broadcast from behind closed doors due to safety concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, with Richard Ayoade hosting proceedings from a closed studio.

All the winners on the night will give their acceptance speeches virtually - so let's consider this to be a dress rehearsal, shall we?

Check out a selection of some of the other best snaps below.

Image copyright Rankin/Bafta

Glenda Jackson was nominated in the leading actress category, for her role in Elizabeth Is Missing.

But she celebrated in a much more serene manner than Graham, with a nice cup of tea.

Image copyright Rankin/Bafta

Suranne Jones is up against Jackson in the same category for her performance in Gentleman Jack.

She was similarly chilled about the whole thing (perhaps as she's evidently won one before, for Doctor Foster) and was pictured reading a newspaper in an armchair in her garden shed.

Image copyright Rankin/Bafta

Guz Khan doesn't look like he's got time to read the paper or put the kettle on.

The actor, who is up for best male performance in a comedy programme for Man Like Mobeen, was shown being ambushed by his children bearing water pistols.

Image copyright Rankin/Bafta

Youssef Kerkour is in the same category as Khan for his performance in the comedy-drama, Home.

His daughter was notably absent from his portrait, but that didn't stop him from taking a well-earned rest among her toys in his tuxedo.

Wonder what's in the bottle though?

Image copyright Rankin/Bafta

Naomi Ackie needed to phone a friend to decide what shoes to wear on the big night (in).

She's up for best supporting actress for her work on The End of the F****** World.

We'd go with the gold ones, for what it's worth.

Image copyright Rankin/Bafta

Ncuti Gatwa is nominated for best male performance in a comedy programme for Sex Education.

He does not need schooling though in the art of how to pull off a black and white suit in your back yard.

Clear winner.

Image copyright Rankin/Bafta

Samantha Morton is also in her finery, in front of some fetching butterfly print wallpaper. Her performance in I Am Kirsty finds her on the list for best leading actress.

Image copyright Rankin/Bafta

Best supporting actor nominee Will Sharpe went for a relatively understated set-up.

Just a simple black background, a leather couch and a touch of red lippy.

He's listed for his part on the show Giri/Haji - which is Japanese for "Duty/Shame".

Image copyright Rankin/Bafta

Last but not least, Katie McGlynn is on the shortlist for the must see moment prize, for Sinead Osbourne's death in Coronation Street.

Her pose on a lawn mower in a cream gown was also one of the must see moments from Rankin's unique portrait collection.

Ride-on...

The Bafta TV Awards will air on BBC One at 19:00 BST on Friday 31 July.

