Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey pictured in 2016

Naya Rivera's ex-husband has posted an emotional tribute to her on social media, saying there is a "hole left in everyone's hearts" after her death.

The Glee actress died of accidental drowning, officials in California said after a post-mortem examination earlier this month.

The 33-year-old was best known for playing cheerleader Santana Lopez in the US musical comedy-drama TV series.

She went missing during a boat trip with her four-year-old son Josey.

Rivera's son was found asleep on board the boat at Lake Piru. He later told police they went swimming but his mother never returned.

Actor Ryan Dorsey, who was married to Rivera for four years from 2014, has now spoken publicly about her death for the first time.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "This is so unfair... there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts.

"I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair.

"I don't know what to say…I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for," he added.

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from."

The star's sister Nickayla Rivera has also publicly mourned their loss via Instgram, saying she will miss her "every second of my life".

"There are no words to describe my love for you," she wrote.

Image copyright Nickayla Rivera/Instagram Image caption Sisters Nickayla (left) and Naya Rivera

"Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself."⁣⁣

She added: "I've never known a life without you in it & still can't imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I'll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.

"My shmaya, I'll love you for eternity and miss you every second of my life."

The actress's death prompted an outpouring of love and support from her co-stars on the popular US musical comedy-drama series.

"She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend," wrote Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams on the show.

Jane Lynch, who portrayed cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, added: "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."

