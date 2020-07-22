Image copyright Getty Images/Instagram Image caption Orlando Bloom with Mighty in February and (right) displaying his tribute tattoo

Actor Orlando Bloom has had a tattoo etched over his heart in honour of his labradoodle Mighty, who went missing a week ago and is now believed dead.

Writing on Instagram, the Lord of the Rings star revealed his beloved pet's collar had been found after seven days of searching "from sunrise to sunset".

"I have wept more this week than I thought possible," he went on, saying he had "left no stone unturned".

Bloom was often seen with his canine companion, whom he adopted in 2017.

The British actor, 43, and his fiancée, singer Katy Perry, are currently expecting their first child.

'Searched every back yard'

Bloom had offered a $5,000 (£4,000) reward for his pet's safe return after he went missing near their home in Montecito, California.

The actor said he had "crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed" over the past week, and had also enlisted two sniffer dogs to search.

"I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion," he wrote.

"I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond."

Friends star Jennifer Aniston responded to his post by saying she was so "deeply sorry", while actress Cynthia Erivo said she was "gutted".

Perry posted her own tribute on Twitter, saying their "little buddy boy" would a leave "a paw shaped hole in our hearts".

During an interview on Tuesday, Perry paid tribute to Bloom for helping her through a recent bout of depression.

"I showed him all of it and he still shows up and he's not fazed by it," she said. "That's why he's perfect, because I'm a lot."

The singer - whose hits include Roar, Firework and I Kissed A Girl - is due to release Smile, her latest album, on 14 August.

Bloom, who also appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, was seen last year in Amazon TV series Carnival Row.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.