Elvis Presley's only grandson, who took his own life on 12 July at the age of 27, has been remembered by his sister as her "twin soul" and "best friend".

Actress Riley Keough, 31, said her "baby brother" Benjamin had been "too sensitive for this harsh world".

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart," she wrote on Instagram.

Benjamin Keough, who was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, was found dead in Calabasas, California, last weekend.

After an autopsy, his cause of death was listed as a shotgun wound and his manner of death was listed as suicide.

"I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben," his sister wrote on Saturday. "I guess this is true heartbreak."

Reese Witherspoon was among the many to respond to her post, writing: "My heart is broken for you and your family."

Dakota Fanning, Twilight actor Taylor Lautner and Bruce Willis's daughter Rumer were among other stars to post messages of support.

Former model Riley is best known for her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and TV series The Girlfriend Experience.

She is set to play the title role in Daisy Jones & The Six, a TV version of Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel.

Riley and Benjamin's father is Lisa Marie Presley's first husband, musician Danny Keough. The pair divorced in 1994.

Lisa Marie also has twin 11-year-old daughters with her fourth husband, musician and producer Michael Lockwood.

