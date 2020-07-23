Image copyright PA Media

Dormant pop beasts One Direction are marking their 10th anniversary on Thursday by launching a new website containing a series of celebration videos, archived behind-the-scenes footage and interactive playlists for fans to enjoy.

The much-loved boy band, who have been on hiatus since 2015, broke their two-year Twitter silence on Wednesday, to announce: "Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D."

The pop act first appeared on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010 and went on to make the Best Song Ever (quite literally).

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and former bandmate Zayn Malik have stolen plenty of hearts along the way too.

With rumours of a 2020 reunion rife, check out their story below, and remind yourselves of exactly what makes them beautiful.

One Direction were born on series seven of The X Factor, where they reached the final - losing out to Matt Cardle.

Image copyright Getty Images

The five-piece were formed as a group on the talent show after having entered as individual performers, and soon signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Records company.

They ended up having huge chart success with four UK number one albums and four number ones singles.

The boy band's prowess was recognised with multiple Teen Choice Awards, Brit Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

They have had global hits with songs like Best Song Ever, Little Things, Steal My Girl, Story Of My Life and What Makes You Beautiful - the latter being the most-played One Direction track ever in the UK, according to music licensers PPL.

Image copyright Getty Images

1D, as they are affectionately known, have also won America Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

They have sold more than 50 million records around the world, and also worked with charities like Children in Need.

In 2015, the band of five became four, when Malik quit in the middle of a world tour, citing stress.

As he went it alone, the departing member later called One Direction's music "generic" and said it didn't suit his tastes.

Image copyright PA Media

One Direction went on as a four-piece, but later that year announced they were to go on hiatus... where they have remained until now.

During that time, though, all four have forged careers as solo artists, yet always left the door open for a reunion.

Image copyright Getty Images

Payne (second left) hinted in April this year that the group might reunite in 2020 to mark their 10th anniversary. "I'm not allowed to say too much obviously, because I'd be giving it away," he told presenter James Corden.

"But we've been speaking a lot more at the moment," he added. "I think that we're all feeling that that 10 year[s] is a very special moment."

