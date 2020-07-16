Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Madden is one of the band's founding members

Maroon 5's bassist Mickey Madden is stepping away from the band, two weeks after being arrested on charges of domestic violence.

"I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence," he said in a statement.

"During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best."

The 41-year-old was arrested last month and posted bail the same day.

Details of the alleged domestic violence incident are currently unclear, but a police spokeswoman told the New York Daily News he had been charged with intimate partner violence.

The bass guitarist is expected to appear in court on 29 September, where he could face up to six years in prison if found guilty.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Maroon 5 (L-R): Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Adam Levine, Matt Flynn and Mickey Madden

Madden is one of the founding members of Maroon 5, who were originally a high school band called Kara's Flowers.

Along with singer Adam Levine and keyboard player Jesse Carmichael, he has achieved global success with hits such as Moves Like Jagger, She Will Be Loved and Memories.

He was previously arrested in 2015 on drug charges, after allegedly providing cocaine to James "Bingo" Gubelmann - Ivanka Trump's ex-boyfriend - outside a bar in Manhattan.

After being charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, Madden agreed to one day of community service in a plea deal.

His decision to step down from Maroon 5 came as the band announced rescheduled tour dates for their previously cancelled 2020 shows.

In a statement issued after his arrest in June, the band said: "We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously.

"For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.