Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy also won an award at the ceremony

Beyoncé urged black communities to vote in the upcoming US elections, as she accepted an honour for her humanitarian work at the BET Awards.

Dedicating her award to protesters around the country, the star said: "You're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain."

"I'm encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system.

"We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does."

Beyoncé was presented with her award by Michelle Obama, who praised the star's commitment to the black community.

"You can see it in everything she does, from her music that gives voice to black joy and black pain, to her activism that demands justice for black lives.

"And she's doing it all while staying devoted to her children and the loved ones she holds dear," she continued. "To my girl, I just want to say - you inspire me. You inspire all of us."

The BET Awards celebrate black artists and sports personalities. Previous recipients of the ceremony's humanitarian award include boxer Muhammad Ali, music producer Quincy Jones and civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton.

The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, were reflected throughout this year's ceremony.

DaBaby, who won best male hip-hop artist, re-enacted the last moments of Mr Floyd's life, rapping his hit Rockstar with his face pressed against the ground as a police officer knelt on his neck.

The performance also featured images from protests, as dancers held signs that said "Black Lives Matter" and "Defund The Police", as the rapper and Roddy Ricch danced on top of police cars.

Twelve-year-old Keedron Bryant, who went viral on social media with a song about his fears of being a young African-American, opened the show with an a cappella performance of the poignant track, I Wanna Live.

That was followed by an all-star performance of Public Enemy's 1989 anthem Fight the Power, featuring Nas, YG, The Roots' Black Thought, and Rapsody.

Jennifer Hudson delivered a gospel rendition of Nina Simone's Young, Gifted and Black, while Alicia Keys performed a haunting version of her new single A Perfect Way To Die.

The star was seen playing the piano in a deserted city, surrounded by murals to Floyd, Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Sandra Bland.

As the song ended, she stood up from her piano and knelt on the street, which had been stencilled with names of dozens of black men and women whose lives have been lost to racism and police brutality.

This year's BET Awards were a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the performances and speeches were pre-taped, allowing for dramatic stagings and high production values.

Wayne Brady paid tribute to rock and roll pioneer Little Richard, with an energetic medley of Lucille, Good Golly Miss Molly and Tutti Frutti.

Afterward, Lil Wayne paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

Award recipients included Lizzo, who was named best female R&B/pop artist, beating Beyoncé, who has won the category 10 times, including the last six years in a row.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Simone Biles was named sportswoman of the year

Megan Thee Stallion won best female hip-hop artist, after facing down a challenge from two former winners, Cardi B and seven-time champion Nicki Minaj.

Chris Brown won best male R&B/pop artist for a record fifth time, while Michael B. Jordan picked up his third best actor trophy - tying him with Denzel Washington for the most wins in the category.

Beyoncé's eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter was also a winner, picking up an award for her contribution to the song Brown Skin Girl, from her mother's Lion King album.

And gymnast Simone Biles - who recently debuted a never-before-seen triple-twist, double back dismount from a balance beam - won sportswoman of the year for the first time.

She beat tennis legend Serena Williams, who had won 12 times in the category, including the last six years in a row.

Full list of winners - BET Awards 2020

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyonce

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo - Winner

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson Paak

Chris Brown - Winner

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos - Winner

BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown Ft. Drake: No Guidance - Winner

DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend: Higher

Future Ft. Drake: Life Is Good

H.E.R. Ft. YG: Slide

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign: Hot Girl Summer

Wale Ft. Jeremih: On Chill

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby - Winner

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion - Winner

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown Ft. Drake: No Guidance

DaBaby: Bop

DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend: Higher - Winner

Doja Cat: Say So

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign: Hot Girl Summer

Roddy Ricch: The Box

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor - Winner

BEST NEW ARTIST

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch- Winner

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cuz I Love You: Lizzo

Fever: Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album: Beyonce

I Used to Know Her: H.E.R.

KirK: DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being AntisociaL: Roddy Ricch - Winner

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Fred Hammond: Alright

John P. Kee Ft. Zacardi Cortez: I Made It Out

Kanye West: Follow God

Kirk Franklin: Just For Me - Winner

Pj Morton Ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary: All In His Plan

The Clark Sisters: Victory

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae - Winner

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan - Winner

Omari Hardwick

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex Hibbert

Asanta Blackk

Jahi Di'Allo Winston

Marsai Martin - Winner

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

BEST MOVIE

Bad Boys For Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim - Winner

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Ajee Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles - Winner

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James - Winner

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER AWARD

Alicia Keys: Underdog

Beyonce Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn: Brown Skin Girl - Winner

Ciara Ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La: Melanin

Layton Greene: I Choose

Lizzo Ft. Missy Elliott: Tempo

Rapsody Ft. PJ Morton: Afeni

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD

Chris Brown Ft. Drake: No Guidance

DaBaby: Bop

Future Ft. Drake: Life Is Good

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj: Hot Girl Summer - Winner

Roddy Ricch: The Box

The Weeknd: Heartless

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria) - Winner

Innoss'B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe) - Winner

Celeste (UK)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Hatik (France)

Sracy (France)

