Image caption The author called his many messages of support "uplifting and moving"

The former Children's Laureate Michael Rosen has returned home after a battle with the coronavirus that saw him spend 47 days in intensive care.

The poet and author thanked NHS staff for saving his life and getting him "from horizontal to hobbling".

Rosen, who was admitted to hospital in London in March, said he was "forever grateful" for their efforts.

He is now at home with wife Emma-Louise Williams and "Sticky McStickstick", his hospital-issued walking aid.

"Thanks a million to the hundreds - if not thousands - who've wished me well," he wrote on Tuesday.

He paid tribute to the "nurses, doctors, cleaners, caterers, ambulance drivers, physios (and more)" who made "huge efforts" to keep him alive.

The author said he was "overwhelmed" to learn his family had "hung on in hope while I was out of it in a coma for several weeks".

"I'm so lucky to have had such hope and support backing me," he added.

His radio producer wife marked his homecoming with a picture of her football-loving husband sitting outside with an Arsenal mug.

Rosen, who turned 74 last month, was Children's Laureate from 2007 to 2009.

His many works for children include We're Going on a Bear Hunt, Little Rabbit Foo Foo and Tiny Little Fly.

His 2008 poem These Are The Hands was written to mark the 60th anniversary of the NHS.

Media caption BBC presenter Sophie Raworth reads These Are The Hands by Michael Rosen

