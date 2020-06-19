Image copyright Getty Images

Veteran stage and film actor Sir Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings films has died aged 88.

Sir Ian, Oscar-nominated as the coach in Chariots of Fire, also played the android Ash in the 1979's Alien.

"It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88," his agent said in a statement.

"He died peacefully in hospital with his family and carer," he added.

Sir Ian Holm, pictured last year, built his career in the theatre with the Royal Shakespeare Company

His illness was Parkinson's-related, his agent confirmed.

Holm, who also played Dr Willis in The Madness of King George, was classically trained and put in memorable performances in Shakespeare plays like King Lear, as well as a Broadway production of Harold Pinter's The Homecoming.

He only made the move from the stage to the screen mid-way though his career, with an adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream in 1968.

Later on in his career he worked more in film, thanks to successful roles in high-profile films such as the Lord of the Rings film series, which included The Hobbit.

'Never the same twice'

It was 1982's Chariots of Fire which saw him receive his best supporting actor nomination in 1982.

"I'm never the same twice," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2000, "and I'm not a movie star- type, so people don't demand that I'm always the same."

He received a knighthood in 1998 for his contribution to drama.