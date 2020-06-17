Image caption Paddy McGuinness filming Top Gear in Borneo in 2019

Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness has said he is "totally fine" after skidding a supercar off the road while filming in North Yorkshire.

The TV star wrote on Instagram he had had a "bit of a prang" but insisted things were "all nice and bonny".

In a video, he said it had been "a mad old day", and he would be having "a paracetamol and a little cry".

A Top Gear spokesman said McGuinness was unhurt in Tuesday's incident and that no other vehicles were involved.

"Safety on Top Gear is always the production team's priority and the vehicle's speed at the time was within the road's limit of 60mph," he added.

McGuinness was driving a Lamborghini Diablo, which he described as "one of his fantasy childhood cars".

Made between 1990 and 2001, it was the Italian manufacturer's first model to reach speeds of over 200mph. But the presenter said they "don't like torrential rain".

On Monday, Lancashire Police posted photos of the vehicle and two others to be used in the following day's filming.

McGuinness called the vehicle "an absolute beauty" but admitted it could be "a cruel mistress".

"That V12 [engine] lures you in and suddenly it bites you," he said in the video filmed in his hotel room.

The bright red car was pictured covered in a tarpaulin following the incident on the B6255 near Ribblehead.

The former Take Me Out host became a presenter on the BBC Two motoring show last year alongside Chris Harris and Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff.

Last year, Flintoff veered off the Top Gear track near York while driving a three-wheel vehicle at high speed.

Another 2019 incident saw the same presenter drive into a market stall while filming in Mansfield.

In 2006, former Top Gear host Richard Hammond was involved in a near-fatal accident when he crashed at 288mph.

The presenter suffered severe head injuries and was put in an induced coma after his rocket-powered dragster spun out of control.

