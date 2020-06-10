Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The artwork was painted on a door at the Bataclan venue

An artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy that was stolen last year from the Bataclan music hall in Paris has been found by police in central Italy.

The work, which depicted a young female figure with a mournful expression, was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attack at the venue.

It was cut out and removed from one of the venue's emergency doors by a group of hooded people using angle grinders.

According to La Repubblica it was found in a farmhouse in the Abruzzo region.

Ninety people were killed in November 2015 when armed militants targeted the Bataclan during a concert by rock band Eagles Of Death Metal.

The stencilled mural, described by the venue as "a symbol of recollection", was one of a series of artworks attributed to Banksy that appeared around Paris in June 2018.

Works by the artist, who keeps his identity a closely guarded secret, are extremely popular and much sought-after.

Last month a new Banksy, showing a young boy playing with a model of an NHS nurse, appeared at Southampton General Hospital.

