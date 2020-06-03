Image copyright Sophie Ellis-Bextor / BBC Image caption The singer said she was "OK and being well looked after" following her accident

Sophie-Ellis Bextor says she was rushed to hospital on Tuesday night after a bicycle accident in London.

The pop star posted a photo from A&E showing her head in bandages and a large abrasion on her left arm.

"I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike," she wrote in the caption.

"I've put the photo in black and white so it's not too gory," she added, but reassured fans: "I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore."

The singer was taken to West Middlesex Hospital in West London after the accident, and thanked the ambulance crew and staff "for gluing me back together".

She also paid tribute to four runners who stopped to help her and her husband, Richard Jones, on the towpath.

"You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring," wrote the 41-year-old. "I hope you see this message as I didn't get your details. You're all lovely people."

Ellis-Bextor scored massive hits with Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) and Murder On The Dancefloor in the early 2000s, and took fourth place in the 11th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013.

She has been entertaining fans during the lockdown by broadcasting "kitchen discos" from her house every Friday night, accompanied by her husband and five children.

The 10th and final episode took place on her Instagram channel last week, concluding with a cover of Madness's Our House.

Skip Twitter post by @SophieEB The encore for the final kitchen disco and there really was only one song to end on. Thank you for coming to our house for the last two and a half months. You have helped us stay safe and sane and feel connected. Look after yourself and you know where I am if you need me. X pic.twitter.com/ESFXq27D2C — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) May 31, 2020 Report

Shortly after revealing her accident, the 41-year-old updated her Instagram page to thank fans for their messages, and reassured them again that she was "ok and being well looked after".

"I should have said that the main reason I posted was to thank the incredible folk who stopped and helped (although the sympathy is very cheering)," she added.

