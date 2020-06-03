Image copyright BBC/HBO Image caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag and Game of Thrones' Night King

Memorable sequences from Fleabag, Game of Thrones and Line of Duty are in contention for the "must-see moment" prize at this year's Bafta TV Awards.

Scenes from Coronation Street, Love Island and the Christmas Day Gavin and Stacey special are also in the running.

Television viewers have until 15 July to cast their vote for the only Bafta TV award decided by the public.

This year's awards will be broadcast from behind closed doors on 31 July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Ayoade will host the event from a closed studio, with winners giving their acceptance speeches virtually.

The rest of this year's nominations will be announced on Thursday morning.

Last year's prize went to BBC One's Bodyguard for the scene in which Keeley Hawes' Julia Montague character was assassinated.

Writer Caitlin Moran, who helped compile this year's shortlist, said the award was for moments "that truly made everyone gasp".

WARNING: The following reveals plot details about shows you may not yet have had the chance to watch.

Corrie viewers were in bits last October when Sinead Osbourne lost her year-long fight against cervical cancer, quietly slipping away while husband Daniel read to their baby son Bertie.

Katie McGlynn's performance in the role won her a National TV Award in January, which she dedicated to "any woman who is going through cervical cancer right now".

If you're wondering, the book Daniel is reading is We're Going on a Bear Hunt by former Children's Laureate Michael Rosen.

The moment when Andrew Scott's "Hot Priest" told Phoebe Waller-Bridge to kneel after she seeks advice in his confessional had thousands of Fleabag fans genuflecting in their living rooms.

"When that priest said 'kneel' my vagina exploded in a way a man has never quite been able to achieve," wrote comedian London Hughes on Twitter.

"That scene is extraordinary, isn't it?" Scott told the New York Times in May last year. "Phoebe's really not afraid of the grand gesture."

There was more kneeling in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Day special when Nessa (Ruth Jones) got down on hers to pop the question to James Corden's dumbfounded Smithy.

"When I put my hand on my heart and I said, as Nessa, 'I love you. No, I do, I loves you with all my heart' I really meant it," Jones told the Mirror about the cliffhanger moment, which was filmed in the middle of the night in order to keep the proposal secret.

After eight seasons and nine years, the final episodes of Game of Thrones were bound to split opinion. Yet everyone seemed to love the moment when Arya Stark killed the Night King with a single dagger thrust.

"Huge thank you to the writers of #GOT for making little Arya Stark the biggest badass EVER!" tweeted one impressed viewer after the episode in question aired in April last year.

"It was so unbelievably exciting," Maisie Williams said of her character's most iconic moment. "It's also unexpected and that's what this show does."

The British actress was told a year before filming to get her endurance levels prepared for her big scene.

An even more shocking slaying came during the fifth series of Line of Duty when undercover policeman John Corbett had his throat cut by one of his criminal accomplices.

"I thought it was superb," said actor Stephen Graham of a jaw-dropping exit few fans of the BBC One drama had seen coming. "I'm good at dying."

Filming on the sixth series of Line of Duty was suspended in March due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The only non-scripted nominee on this year's shortlist comes from ITV2's Love Island, which was rocked earlier this year by the suicide of presenter Caroline Flack.

The nominated moment comes from the episode shown last July in which contestant Michael Griffiths chose to "recouple" with Joanna Chimonides and leave Amber Gill single.

Beauty therapist Amber had the last laugh though, eventually being crowned winner of the series alongside Irish rugby player Greg O'Shea.

