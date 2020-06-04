Image copyright Sky UK/HBO Image caption Joshua Leese played Igor Kirschenbaum in Sky's 2019 miniseries Chernobyl

Chernobyl leads the field at this year's Bafta Television Awards, with 14 nominations.

The Sky Atlantic miniseries, which was heavily praised by critics, was based on the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

It becomes one of the most-nominated shows in the ceremony's history, tying with the 14 nominations Killing Eve received last year.

Netflix's Royal drama The Crown has seven nominations in total.

Other nominees at this year's ceremony include Fleabag and Giri/Haji - which receive six nominations each.

The Virtues, Killing Eve, Sex Education and Top Boy have also been recognised.

The nominations for the Must See Moment category were announced earlier this week, with nods for Game of Thrones, Line of Duty and Love Island.

This year's ceremony will be broadcast from behind closed doors after being delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Ayoade will host from a closed studio and winners will give acceptance speeches virtually.

The winners will be announced on 31 July, with the ceremony broadcast on BBC One.

In a statement, actor, presenter and writer Ayoade joked: "I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead."

Bafta's Craft Awards, meanwhile, which celebrate behind-the-scenes achievements, will be streamed on 17 July, hosted by fellow comic actor Stephen Mangan.

Categories such as writing, sound, editing and production design will be handed out at the Craft Awards, while prizes for acting and best overall series will be announced at the Bafta TV Awards.

