Image caption Emily Maitlis presenting Tuesday's Newsnight

The BBC has said an introduction about Dominic Cummings on Tuesday's Newsnight did not meet the required standards of due impartiality.

The programme began with presenter Emily Maitlis saying "the country can see" Cummings had "broken the rules".

It should have made clear the remarks were "a summary of the questions we would examine" about the prime minister's aide, the corporation said.

The BBC said the news programme's staff had been reminded about its guidelines.

