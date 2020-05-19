Image copyright Getty Images

Carol Kirkwood has sent the "biggest thanks ever" to the police, ambulance and hospital staff who helped her after she was knocked off her bike by a car.

The BBC weather presenter tweeted that she had been "injured" and was taken to hospital in Slough.

"Biggest thanks ever to the police (Chris and Faye), the ambulance crew (Miranda and Stewart) who tended to me and took me to hospital," she said.

She was back on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning after three weeks away.

Skip Twitter post by @carolkirkwood Been off following an accident. Got knocked off my bike by a car and got injured. Biggest thanks ever to the Police (Chris and Faye), the Ambulance Crew (Miranda and Stewart) who tended to me and took me to Hospital. And especially Peter Foskett-Tharby at Wexham Park Hospital ♥️ — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) May 19, 2020 Report

Friends expressed their sympathy for the weather presenter on Twitter and Kirkwood said she was "overwhelmed" by their support.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @carolkirkwood I am overwhelmed and humbled by all your lovely tweets. Will read them properly when I get home later. THANK YOU! It is so good to be back. Hope you are all keeping well ♥️♥️ xxx — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) May 19, 2020 Report

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins sent Kirkwood a "get well soon" message.

Susan Calman, who was a fellow contestant of Kirkwood's on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, added: "Hope you're OK."

Gavin & Stacey's Larry Lamb also shared his best wishes.

And Fern Britton also expressed sympathy.

Kirkwood had been silent on social media since 22 April, when she told her followers to take care during the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote at the time: "Look after yourself and each other. 'See' you soon xxx."

Kirkwood has been presenting the weather on the BBC since 1998.

She has since appeared regularly across BBC Weather's output on radio and television and has won the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) award for best TV weather presenter several times since 2003.

