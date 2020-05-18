Tributes to 'vibrant' director Lynn Shelton after her death at 54
Reese Witherspoon, Alison Brie, Mindy Kaling and Ava DuVernay have paid tribute to director Lynn Shelton, who has died at the age of 54.
Shelton, known for indie films like Humpday and her TV work on Glow and Mad Men, died from complications from a previously unidentified blood disorder.
Witherspoon, who Shelton directed in Little Fires Everywhere, said she was "vibrant, talented and soulful".
Glow star Brie said it was "such a shocking and devastating loss".
Kaling, who worked with Shelton on The Mindy Project, said her "sunny energy was infectious".
Shelton's partner Marc Maron, who starred in her 2019 movie Sword of Trust, said in a statement that her death was not connected to Covid-19.
"I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It's devastating," he said.
"I am levelled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don't really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know.
"She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy.
"We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can't believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss."
Unconventional women
Shelton started directing relatively late at the age of 39, and made her directorial debut at the Sundance Film Festival in 2006 with We Go Way Back.
It was her second feature film, Humpday, starring Mark Duplass and Joshua Leonard, that made her name. She later worked again with Duplass on the movie Your Sister's Sister, also starring Emily Blunt and Rosemarie Dewitt, and also on Outside In.
Duplass praised her "energy" and "infectious spirit".
Her work often showcased unconventional women, such as Keira Knightley's character in the movie Laggies (also known as Say When in the UK) and Edie Falco in the film Outside In.
She also directed episodes of TV shows like The Morning Show, The Good Place and New Girl.
Director Edgar Wright, who made Hot Fuzz and Baby Driver, said she was "a friend, a kind heart, so talented & only just getting started, despite her stellar work so far".
Selma director DuVernay wrote: "Thank you for your films. And for your kindness."
