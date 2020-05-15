Pretty Things frontman Phil May dies aged 75

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Phil May performed with The Pretty Things in Berlin in 2012

Phil May, the frontman of The Pretty Things, has died aged 75 after suffering complications from emergency hip surgery.

A representative of the rock 'n' roll band confirmed he died on Friday morning in a hospital in Kings Lynn.

May had fallen off his bike earlier in the week.

The Pretty Things 1968 album SF Sorrow is credited as one of the first proper rock concept albums.

Originally from Dartford, Kent, May formed the band in 1963 with guitarist Dick Taylor, a former bass player in The Rolling Stones.

Image copyright United Archives Image caption The Pretty Things, pictured in Piccadilly Circus in 1965

Blur guitarist Graham Coxon led the tributes, directing his Twitter followers to the band's 1970 track Cries From The Midnight Circus.

Singer and lyricist May had been in poor health when the band played a "Final Bow" farewell concert in December 2018, when they were joined on-stage by the likes of Pink Flloyd's David Gilmour and Sir Van Morrison.

May is survived by his son, Paris May, his daughter, Sorrel May, and his partner, Colin Graham.

