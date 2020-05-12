Image copyright PA Media Image caption Stormzy, who has previously headlined Glastonbury, was due to perform at Reading and Leeds this year

The Reading and Leeds music festivals have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festivals, which are two of the biggest in the UK music calendar, were due take place on the bank holiday weekend of 28-30 August.

Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine had been set to headline this year.

The organisers said Reading and Leeds would return in 2021 on the same bank holiday weekend.

Tickets bought for this summer will remain valid, while refunds will also be available.

A statement from the organisers said: "Reading and Leeds will no longer be taking place this year.

"We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and we were hopeful we could deliver the ultimate festival to you in August, something to look forward to in these strange and confusing times.

"However, it has become clear that it's just not possible for this year's festival to go ahead."

"We want to extend our gratitude to our teams, artists and partners who work so hard each year. And to our fans, we're nothing without you - we thank you for your continued support and understanding," they added.

The festivals had, as always, been due to take place across two sites - Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds

More than 90 acts were set to perform including rock and indie names like Gerry Cinnamon and the Courteeners, and rap artists such as Migos and AJ Tracey.

Other festivals to have been scrapped this year include Glasonbury, Download and the Isle of Wight festival, along with most other music events big and small.

Reading and Leeds festivals are two of the longest running and largest music events in Britain. Reading has a capacity audience of 105,000 music fans, while Leeds can take 75,000.

The events, whose history dates back to the 1960s, used to be best-known as rock 'n' roll festivals, but over the years the twin weekenders have changed their musical faces for a more diverse make-up.

Last year's headliners included The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters. Other acts included Billie Eilish, Bastille, Blossoms, Yungblud, Pale Waves and The Distillers.

