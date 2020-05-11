Image caption Monty Don with dogs Nellie and Nigel

Gardeners' World expert Monty Don has revealed his golden retriever Nigel has died after being "suddenly taken ill".

"To the end he was happy, healthy and his usual calm, lovely self," the presenter wrote on Instagram.

"He slipped quietly away with no pain or suffering and is now buried in the garden with lots of tennis balls."

Viewers of the BBC Two gardening show have taken to Don's four-legged friend, about whom he wrote a book - Nigel: My Family and Other Dogs - in 2016.

Nigel was frequently seen following Don around the garden with the presenter's other dog Nellie.

Last year Don revealed on Twitter that Nigel had had surgery to remove some growths from his mouth.

Speaking in 2016, Don revealed that Nigel had helped him through "dark periods" of depression.

"If you are unwell, physically or mentally, a dog is a huge comfort," he told an audience at the Cheltenham Literary Festival.

"Rest now old friend," he wrote on Monday. "See you in the sweet bye and bye."

