Image caption Bruce has been a presenter on BBC Radio 2 since 1980

Radio 2 has announced it will host a bumper bank holiday version of its PopMaster quiz.

BBC presenters Zoe Ball, Greg James and Dotun Adebayo, and former Boyzone star Ronan Keating, will go head-to-head across a host of daytime shows on Monday 25 May.

DJ Ken Bruce will, as per usual, chair each of the rounds, up to the final, to see who has the biggest music brain.

"Our little daily pop quiz has become rather a thing," said Bruce.

"Having swept the nation into its clutches, it's now venturing to other parts of Radio 2."

"From the comfort of my luxury abode, I look forward to quizzing some foolish fellow presenters who have agreed to take the plunge," he added.

"Be warned, you may think you're a dab hand at pop trivia, but many great quizzers crumble under the pressure!"

The longstanding presenter has, like many others, been broadcasting from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Dermot O'Leary will launch the all dayer on the station's breakfast show, with hourly heats, and the competition will then move on through Bruce's own show, into Claudia Winkleman's and then on to the afternoon show with Scott Mills.

Mills will host two semi-finals before handing the baton to Sara Cox, who will host the grand final.

It's not the first time during lockdown BBC presenters have joined forces during the pandemic, after five stations recently combined for a nationwide singalong.

'Legendary quiz'

Bruce has been running the PopMaster daily music quiz since 1998 and last year it was taken on tour.

The We Stop for PopMaster UK Tour gave listeners the chance to have the show broadcast live from their workplace.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2 content commissioning, said PopMaster had "become a legendary quiz for millions of our listeners."

"I'd like to thank all the presenters who have agreed to take the plunge for this All Day special to be quizzed by the PopMaster himself!" she said.

