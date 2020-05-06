Image copyright Instagram/Adele

Adele has resurfaced to post a message thanking "all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives".

The singer was writing on Instagram as she celebrated her 32nd birthday.

"Thank you for the birthday love," she wrote. "I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time."

The post, which is her first since Christmas, began trending worldwide after the singer's followers began remarking on her weight loss.

New album coming?

The picture shows the star standing behind a giant floral wreath, with a laptop also in shot.

Adele's three studio albums have been named after the ages she was when she wrote them - 19, 21 and 25.

There is speculation that she will return with her first new album for five years later this year.

In February, video emerged of her performing at a friend's wedding and telling guests: "Expect my album in September."

In Wednesday's Instagram post, Adele added that key workers "are truly our angels", and signed off with: "2020 okay bye thanks x."

The chart-topping singer split from husband Simon Konecki last year. She posts a birthday message every year, and last year's said: "I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay."

Commenting on this year's post, Chrissy Teigen had one of the top replies on Instagram, writing: "I mean are you kidding me."

YouTube make-up star James Charles said simply: "YOU LOOK AMAZING."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.